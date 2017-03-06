Ex-Pasco officer's retrial is March 15 on rape, assault charges

Richard J. Aguirre, left, and his defense attorney John Henry Browne of Seattle confirmed Tuesday that his retrial on charges of rape and assault can start March 15. The former Pasco police officer's first trial ended with the Franklin County Superior Court jury deadlocked. The prosecutor and the defense attorney for Richard J. Aguirre both told a judge Tuesday they are ready to proceed as scheduled.

