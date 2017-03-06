Ex-Pasco officer's retrial is March 15 on rape, assault charges
Richard J. Aguirre, left, and his defense attorney John Henry Browne of Seattle confirmed Tuesday that his retrial on charges of rape and assault can start March 15. The former Pasco police officer's first trial ended with the Franklin County Superior Court jury deadlocked. The prosecutor and the defense attorney for Richard J. Aguirre both told a judge Tuesday they are ready to proceed as scheduled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Feb 15
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Will
|15
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|Will
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC