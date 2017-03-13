Ex-Pasco cop accused of off-duty rape on trial again
The second trial got under way Wednesday for a former Pasco police officer charged with an off-duty rape and assault of a woman. The woman testified that she'd known Aguirre her entire life and had met up with him for dinner and drinks in Kennewick.
