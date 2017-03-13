Ex-Pasco cop accused of off-duty rape...

Ex-Pasco cop accused of off-duty rape on trial again

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

The second trial got under way Wednesday for a former Pasco police officer charged with an off-duty rape and assault of a woman. The woman testified that she'd known Aguirre her entire life and had met up with him for dinner and drinks in Kennewick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Wed believer 1
sanctuary citys Feb 15 Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15) Dec '15 Will 15
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) Oct '15 Will 8
See all Pasco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasco Forum Now

Pasco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Pasco, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,141 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC