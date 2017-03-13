East Pasco driver warning: Watch for deer
Pasco police are warning drivers to slow down and watch for wildlife near the Sacajawea Park Road and Road 40 East. Police issued the alert on the police department's Facebook page along with a photo of two deer by the road, frozen in a police car spotlight.
