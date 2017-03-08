Driver slows for smoke, rear-ended by car

Smoke floating across Interstate 82 caused a driver to slow down and be rear-ended by a car following too closely, according to the Washington State Patrol. Jose D. Perez, 43, of Pasco, slowed his white 2011 Ford F150 pickup because of limited visibility from smoke, about 17 miles south of Kennewick at 10 p.m. Friday, the state patrol said.

