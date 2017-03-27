Computer system mayhem disrupts flights at Tri-Cities Airport

A key computer system that feeds weather information to commercial pilots about conditions at the Tri-Cities Airport failed Tuesday night, forcing four Pasco-bound flights to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport instead. The Airport Surface Observation Weather System or ASOWS is operated by the National Weather Service and supplies local weather conditions to in-bound pilots during the hours when local control towers are closed.

