Computer system mayhem disrupts flights at Tri-Cities Airport

9 hrs ago

A key computer system that feeds weather information to commercial pilots about conditions at the Tri-Cities Airport failed Tuesday night, forcing four Pasco-bound flights to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport instead. The Airport Surface Observation Weather System or ASOWS is operated by the National Weather Service and supplies local weather conditions to in-bound pilots during the hours when local control towers are closed.

