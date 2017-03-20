Columbia Basin College certified by NSA for excellence in cyber defense
It turns out the Tri-Cities has a great place to learn how to defend the country from cyber attacks. The National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security have designated Pasco's Columbia Basin College a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense for its two-year education program.
