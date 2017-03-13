Collision closes part of Snake River ...

Collision closes part of Snake River Bridge near Pasco

7 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Traffic on the Snake River Bridge near Pasco was down to one lane Wednesday morning after a pickup crashed into the back of a farm implement being moved across the bridge. The farm equipment had reportedly stopped on the span between Franklin and Walla Walla counties when the truck slammed into it, said the Washington State Patrol.

