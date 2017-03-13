Car rolls sideways in an alley in Pasco

Officers found a trail of damage in an alley in the 1900 block of West Sylvester at 8:19 p.m. Thursday. Pasco police say a black 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with dealer plates was at the wrong angle to enter the alley, struck a fence supported by upright railroad ties and turned sideways.

