Bill to help Pasco PFD with proposed aquatics facility passes House
Legislation to help Pasco put a proposed aquatic facility before the voters has passed out of the state House and is headed to a Senate committee. Substitute House Bill 1321 fixes state law to give the Pasco Public Facilities District and other city districts across the state authorization to finance, build and operate water parks.
