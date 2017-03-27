At Trashion Fashion show, reused materials and creativity take center stage
SCRAP, a creative reuse center that's approaching its second anniversary, plans a Trashion Fashion show Saturday at Out and About in Pasco. About eight designers are taking part and they're digging deep creatively, using everything from mesh produce bags to water bottles and bottle caps, said Rachael Gale, SCRAP co-director.
