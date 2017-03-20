$2M in signal upgrades, road widening set for Pasco's 20th Avenue
The 20th Avenue corridor in Pasco, from Lewis Street to Sun Willows Boulevard, will be the focus of safety improvements over a six-month period. The project includes upgrading traffic and pedestrian signals, making ADA improvements at six intersections, widening the road near Robert Frost Elementary and improving the on/off ramps at Interstate 182.
