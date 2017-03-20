$2M in signal upgrades, road widening...

$2M in signal upgrades, road widening set for Pasco's 20th Avenue

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

The 20th Avenue corridor in Pasco, from Lewis Street to Sun Willows Boulevard, will be the focus of safety improvements over a six-month period. The project includes upgrading traffic and pedestrian signals, making ADA improvements at six intersections, widening the road near Robert Frost Elementary and improving the on/off ramps at Interstate 182.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Sat mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar 15 believer 1
sanctuary citys Feb '17 Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
News Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15) Dec '15 Will 15
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) Oct '15 Will 8
See all Pasco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasco Forum Now

Pasco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pasco, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,330 • Total comments across all topics: 279,699,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC