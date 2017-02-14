West Richland man drinks poisoned cof...

West Richland man drinks poisoned coffee; ex-wife charged

A Pasco woman is accused of poisoning her then-husband by putting pesticide in his Keurig water reservoir and on his toothbrush. Chelsea B. Schmitt, 41, allegedly broke in to her former West Richland home last June while her husband was out of town for the weekend with his girlfriend.

