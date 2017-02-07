Water main break in Pasco affects homes, businesses

Crews with the City of Pasco are cleaning up a water main break that has St. Thomas Drive near Broadmoor Boulevard closed Pasco city workers repair a water line break Tuesday afternoon on the corner of St. Thomas Drive and Road 100. St. Thomas was closed from Road 100 to St. Francis Lane, and some businesses and about 150 residences were affected.

