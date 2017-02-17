Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train
In a video taken from the driver's cab of train, a dirt biker jumps for his life as the high-speed V/Line train approaches near Melbourne, Australia. V/Line released the video in a call for the community to play it safe near rail lines.
