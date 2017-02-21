Transformers converting TRAC into hom...

Transformers converting TRAC into home, garden displays

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Guy Smith, an employee of Rock Placing Co., moves boulders into place for the 2017 Regional Home & Garden Show at the TRAC facility in Pasco. The annual three-day show by the Home Builders Association of the Tri-Cities expects about 200 exhibitors and opens at 10 a.m. Feb. 24. Admission is $6 adults, with $1 off for a non-perishable food donation for the Salvation Army.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sanctuary citys Feb 15 Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15) Dec '15 Will 15
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) Oct '15 Will 8
See all Pasco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Franklin County was issued at February 21 at 2:43PM PST

Pasco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Pasco, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC