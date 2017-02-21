Transformers converting TRAC into home, garden displays

Guy Smith, an employee of Rock Placing Co., moves boulders into place for the 2017 Regional Home & Garden Show at the TRAC facility in Pasco. The annual three-day show by the Home Builders Association of the Tri-Cities expects about 200 exhibitors and opens at 10 a.m. Feb. 24. Admission is $6 adults, with $1 off for a non-perishable food donation for the Salvation Army.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.