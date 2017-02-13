Tiffany Smiley shares husbanda s story with President Trump
Scott and Tiffany Smiley, speaking at Pasco's McGee Elementary in 2005, have become advocates for improving services from the Veterans Affairs Administration after he was blinded in a suicide attack in Iraq. Tiffany Smiley shared their experiences with President Donald Trump on a Feb. 7 visit to the White House.
