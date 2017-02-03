Spokane rockers to perform Feb. 10

Three other bands also are set to take the stage that night, including The Nixon Rodeo from Spokane, Volcanoes on the Sun from Pasco and Rising Enemy from Kennewick. Elephant Gun Riot formed in 2013 and includes vocalist Caitlin Rose, guitarists Zach Wirchak and Sean Ciolli, bassist Patrick Rooks and drummer Mike Lowe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.