Richland asked to take public temperature on personal fireworks
A proposal to ban personal fireworks in Richland is headed to the City Council, but officials say the real goal is to spark a public conversation about fireworks in the city. Failing a full ban, the code board is asking the city to step up enforcement of its existing laws against aerial fireworks, and for an opportunity to invite citizens to share views on fireworks in a public forum.
