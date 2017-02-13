Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

Police in Corpus Christi, Texas released a surveillance video of a pot-bellied pig wandering around a Stripes convenience store and gas station around 3 a.m. David Collet captured footage of a tornado while working in the Starlight Studios warehouse near the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La. Safety note: In the event of a tornado , get to shelter like a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.