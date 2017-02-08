Pasco woman bounced off guardrail on I-182, hits SUV

Guadalupe Prado, 28, was driving a grey 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer west on Interstate 182 when she lost control at 4 p.m. near the intersection with Broadmoor Boulevard, according to the Washington State Patrol. The SUV struck a guardrail and came back onto the highway and struck a white 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche going the same direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.