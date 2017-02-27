Pasco Police find stolen truck, still looking for thief
Pasco Police are investigating a car theft that happened on Saturday. Officers with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office located the green 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup truck on Sunday, abandoned and unoccupied in Eltopia.
