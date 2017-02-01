Northwest Farmworkers Wary Of Trump Administration's Mexican Crackdown
President Donald Trump signed executive orders to increase immigration enforcement officers, deport individuals living in the country illegally and build a wall along the border with Mexico. All while Northwest farmers say they can't hire enough people to pick fruit or work in packing houses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Jan 31
|Well Well
|2
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Will
|15
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|Will
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC