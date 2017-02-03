New partnership with Grace Clinic to bolster Tri-City Union Gospel Missiona s medical ministry

Chariss Warner, left, the Director of Women and Children Services at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission, and Connie Rode, Director of Nursing at Grace Clinic, stand in the multi-purpose room used for providing medical services at the mission's women and child facility in Pasco. The two agencies recently joined forces to expand free medical services for the homeless and working poor in the community.

