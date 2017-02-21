Kennewick drivera s attempt to outrun police ends at canal
A Kennewick man tried to outrun Pasco police down a dirt road and found it ended at an irrigation canal. Dwight Norwood Jr., 20, of Kennewick, was allegedly spotted driving recklessly near the intersection of North 14th Avenue and West Sylvester Street on Thursday, according to Pasco police.
