Icy Tri-Cities to get a break from snow, rain

Anabelle Pettett, center, 7, and Martha Gilmour, 7, right, throw snowballs at Annabelle Braun, 7, Thursday as they spend a snow day sledding and playing in the snow along Saint Street in Richland. Richland students have missed school eight days this winter because of bad weather and Kennewick and Pasco students have missed nine days.

