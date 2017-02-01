Furnace to blame for early morning house fire
Pasco Fire crews say that the coils of a furnace are to blame for an early morning house fire on the 100 Blk of N. Wehe Avenue. Crews tells us that when they arrived on scene heavy smoke was visible.
