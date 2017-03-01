Franklin PUD proposal would raise average home bill $5
The average household would pay $5.35 more each month for electricity under the proposed Franklin PUD rate increase, according to district officials. The Franklin Public Utility District Commission agreed at its Tuesday meeting to hold three public hearings to present information on the proposal and hear from ratepayers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Feb 15
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Will
|15
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|Will
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC