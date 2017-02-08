Children evacuated from Pascoa s Robert Frost Elementary School after gas smell
Pasco School District officials decided to transfer the students by bus across Court Street to Stevens Middle School shortly after noon. District maintenance personnel and Cascade Natural Gas employees responded to the scene, and following an investigation the building was declared safe, Communications Manager Shane Edinger said.
