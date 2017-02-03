Cars may be slipping and sliding agai...

Cars may be slipping and sliding again Saturday morning in Tri-Cities

Snow is likely overnight in the Tri-Cities, possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory expires at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and then the Tri-Cities could catch a break from the worst of winter weather for at least the coming week.

