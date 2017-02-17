Cancellations push students to study ...

Cancellations push students to study harder for Advanced Placement tests

What the 16-year-old Kamiakin High School junior didn't expect was to lose 10 days of instruction before taking the tests in May. The fixed date of the tests, combined with a series of cancellations because of the snow, is challenging Advanced Placement teachers and students across the region to fit the same material into a shorter period of time. The College Board, the same company responsible for managing the SATs and PSATs, provides the Advanced Placement tests to students across the nation during the first two weeks of May. Passing the tests gives them a chance to earn college credit and can set them apart when they're applying for college.

Pasco, WA

