Battelle donates $70,000 to help CBC ...

Battelle donates $70,000 to help CBC upgrade wireless system

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

The company responsible for running the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory donated $70,000 to the college's $350,000 project to replace the system. The college is about 60 percent through the project, which allows students to connect to the Internet in classrooms at both the Pasco and Richland campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sanctuary citys Wed Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15) Dec '15 Will 15
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) Oct '15 Will 8
See all Pasco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasco Forum Now

Pasco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Pasco, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC