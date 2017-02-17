As Spring Nears, Some Northwest Farmers Fall Behind
Fresh fruit-tree limbs litter the snow north of Pasco as workers struggle to get started on spring farmwork. Ice storms, rain and snow have damaged some crops and made field work difficult.
