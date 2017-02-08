And in more of the same a " expect up to 3 inches of snow in Tri-Cities

Another one to three inches of snow could fall Wednesday in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service. Some afternoon and evening activities in the Tri-Cities were being canceled and most Hanford workers were sent home on a staggered release at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. Several spin outs and crashes were reported on the morning commute, particularly on Interstate 182 between Pasco and Richland.

