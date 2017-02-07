2 Pasco men injured in SUV crash on Pasco-Kahlotus Road

Two Pasco men were injured when the SUV they were in slammed into an embankment along the Pasco-Kahlotus Road Monday night. A green Chevrolet Tahoe was moving fast on Martindale Road when it went past a stop sign for Pasco-Kahlotus Road and struck an embankment at 6:18 p.m., said Franklin County Undersheriff Dan McCary.

