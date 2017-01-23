WSU Extension Q&A: When can I start vegetable transplants indoors?

Q. I would like to get some vegetable transplants started indoors. When is the right time to begin growing the transplants to get my garden off to a quick start this spring? A. The right time to start seed indoors is based on how long it takes to germinate, how fast it grows, how cold hardy it is and the last average date of frost where the seeds will be planted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.