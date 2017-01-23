Various roads in Pasco close for snow removal
Some roads in Pasco will be closed overnight Monday for snow removal. The City of Pasco's Street Department will have West Lewis Street from North 2nd Avenue to North 4th Avenue and North 3rd Avenue from West Lewis Street to West Columbia Street closed for snow removal.
