Tri-City photography studio founder dies

Jack D. Zinn of Richland had called the Tri-Cities home since the 1940s, shooting more than 5,000 weddings and 10,000 high school graduation photos in a career that spanned 56 years. A native of Kansas City, Mo., his photography career started in 1938 when, as a teenager, he shot a friend's wedding.

