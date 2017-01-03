TRAC arena keeping its dirt floor, fo...

TRAC arena keeping its dirt floor, for now

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Pasco's TRAC arena will get a new temporary floor, but the temporary floor may merely signal a hiatus in the ongoing battle between those who want to keep its dirt floor and those who want it paved. The Franklin County Commission voted 2-1 on Wednesday to spend about $170,000 from rural economic development funds on a new flooring system with rigid interlocking panels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15) Dec '15 Will 15
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) Oct '15 Will 8
See all Pasco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasco Forum Now

Pasco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Pasco, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,879 • Total comments across all topics: 277,648,194

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC