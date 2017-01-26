Tour the Tri-Citiesa swank new airport Friday, or buy a ticket later

The Port of Pasco shows off the results of its $41.9 million upgrade to the Tri-Cities Airport on Friday with a formal dedication and limited public tours. The project doubled the size of the airport and created a soaring terminal zone that will officially go into service on Jan. 30. Gov. Jay Inslee will give the keynote speech at a dedication at 11 a.m., Friday, at the airport, 3601 N. 20t Ave. U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, R-Wash., and State Sen. Sharon Brown, R-Richland, are scheduled to attend.

