Stolen car found in Pasco after sliding into fire hydrant
The owners of a stolen Subaru Legacy may have the icy Pasco roads to thank for getting their car back. The car was stolen Monday night from the 300 block of West Margaret Street in Pasco after the key was left in the ignition, said Pasco police.
