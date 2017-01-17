Snow math adds up to more school days in June
Jana Kinnaman pushes her daughter, Jaiya, 3, across the snow and ice covered parking lot of the Kennewick Bible Missionary Church on Thursday during a physical education session for students at the private school. Kinnaman is a teacher at the school at West Seventh Avenue and South Rainier Street.
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Will
|15
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|Will
|8
