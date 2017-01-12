Snow, ice dragging down aging Pasco boat docks
Pasco city officials are looking to spend $172,000 on a temporary fix for the aging docks at the Pasco Boat Basin. At least four of the 70 covered wooden docks are unusable, because over the years they've taken the brunt of waves from the Columbia River.
