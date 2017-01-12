Senators consider need for mandatory inquests after Pasco shooting

Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz demonstrates how rocks were being thrown as Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel, seated to the right, looks on during the coroner's inquest last month for the shooting of Antonio Zambrano-Montes. Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel, left, and Michael J. Fox, special deputy coroner, explain the 14 questions that were asked of the jurors and share their thoughts on the jury's decision in the inquest into Antonio Zambrano-Montes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.