Rescued Tri-City dog that was shot needs new foster home
He's a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix that was rescued from an abusive home, languished in a shelter and, just when he was settling in with a foster family, was shot by an intruder in a case that outraged the Tri-Cities . Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue, a Tri-City volunteer group that places dogs from the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter into homes, is seeking a new foster family for its hard-luck case.
