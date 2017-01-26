Rescued Tri-City dog that was shot ne...

Rescued Tri-City dog that was shot needs new foster home

9 hrs ago

He's a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix that was rescued from an abusive home, languished in a shelter and, just when he was settling in with a foster family, was shot by an intruder in a case that outraged the Tri-Cities . Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue, a Tri-City volunteer group that places dogs from the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter into homes, is seeking a new foster family for its hard-luck case.

