Pasco man ordered to serve 10 years for gang shooting
A Pasco man was ordered to prison for 10 years for his part in the gang-related killing of a man in 2014. Investigators believe Kenyatta K.E. Bridges played a minor role in the death of Lorenzo "Richie" Fernandez Jr., who was shot while sitting in his car at the Stonegate Apartments on Road 68, according to prosecutors.
