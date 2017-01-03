Pasco man ordered to serve 10 years for gang shooting

A Pasco man was ordered to prison for 10 years for his part in the gang-related killing of a man in 2014. Investigators believe Kenyatta K.E. Bridges played a minor role in the death of Lorenzo "Richie" Fernandez Jr., who was shot while sitting in his car at the Stonegate Apartments on Road 68, according to prosecutors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.