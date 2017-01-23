Pasco man called 911 over 50 times before apartment standoff

A Pasco man who made dozens of 911 calls over two days is locked up on $50,000 bail after he allegedly fired a shotgun round from his apartment balcony during a police standoff. During the 49 calls made the first day, Trejo said people were knocking at his door and that he wanted to be in a witness protection program, documents said.

