Pasco last city to consider allowing Uber
Pasco City Council members this week appeared to be on board with updating rules to include transportation network companies that use web-based platforms or smartphone applications to connect passengers with drivers. Mayor Matt Watkins said it's exciting that changes in technology are providing more options for different modes of travel.
