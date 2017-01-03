Pasco a pizza policea deliver to people in need
"A very generous friend" of the police department donated Little Caesars Pizza gift cards and coupons for 10 pizzas and six orders of breadsticks for people in need. "Their reaction was pretty amazing," said Officer Travis Park.
