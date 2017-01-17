Our Voice: Prosecutorsa plan for deadly force law is best choice
Of all the proposals aiming to change the criteria that protects police officers if they kill someone in the line of duty, one has emerged as superior. The Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys has crafted language that embraces the middle ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Will
|15
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|Will
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC