Minor injuries in rollover on Pasco-Kahlotus Highway northeast of Pasco
Danny Martinez, owner of Damar Towing in Pasco, walks on the undercarriage of an overturned vehicle Wednesday afternoon while attaching chains and cables to right the damaged car. Witnesses told Franklin County Sheriff deputies that the female driver was southbound on the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway, about three miles from Pasco, when she lost control and slid off the slick roadway.
